Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rises By 70.7%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the October 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUWE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,264. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

