Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 74.1%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

