Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Increases By 109.8%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

