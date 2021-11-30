Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Increases By 109.8%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Permanent TSB Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.