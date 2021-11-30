Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Grows By 107.3%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the October 31st total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. POSCO has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

