Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Grows By 283.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
OTCMKTS:AOMOY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo
