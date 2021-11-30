Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Grows By 283.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS:AOMOY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

