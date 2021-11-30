Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Expands By 257.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

