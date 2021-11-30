Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Expands By 162.2%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,862. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,123 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 48,424 shares of company stock valued at $318,778 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 94,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.