Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Grows By 73.8%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAWLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shawcor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,912. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

