Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Rises By 189.5%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,413. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

