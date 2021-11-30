Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Increases By 350.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

SZLMY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Life currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

