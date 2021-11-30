Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 53.7%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

