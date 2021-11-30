Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 52.4%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

