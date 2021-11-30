Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Drops By 52.4%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TOKCF stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.