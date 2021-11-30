Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

