Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLN. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

