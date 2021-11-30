Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Gap Down to $12.66

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $11.53. Singular Genomics Systems shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

