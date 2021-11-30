Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

