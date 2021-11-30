Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys $1,862,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.24 per share, with a total value of $1,862,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,119,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

