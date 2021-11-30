Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Down 39.6% This Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $1.80 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.