Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft Sells 1,667 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,129.20.

Dave Howcroft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Dave Howcroft bought 9 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.81 per share, with a total value of C$313.29.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$38.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.63. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.