SLM Co. (SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

