Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SNOW opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.76.
In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
