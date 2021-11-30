Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.76.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

