Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,394 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 call options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of OTMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
