Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,394 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 340 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Shares of OTMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.