Solanium (SLIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.10 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00005974 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $179.06 million and $6.10 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.87 or 0.08071085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,324.45 or 1.00408838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

