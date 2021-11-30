Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,758. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.07 million, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

