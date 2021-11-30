Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 5,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,749. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

