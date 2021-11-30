Solomon D. Trujillo Purchases 97,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CANO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,211. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

