Solomon D. Trujillo Purchases 97,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CANO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,211. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.