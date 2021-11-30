Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118. Sonova has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $87.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

