Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,248 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,468,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -890.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

