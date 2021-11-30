S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,128. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

