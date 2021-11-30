SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $351.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $294.75 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

