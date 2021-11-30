SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.3% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

