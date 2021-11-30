SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 84,643 shares.The stock last traded at $96.90 and had previously closed at $97.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

