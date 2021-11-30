SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27.

