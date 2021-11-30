Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to £151 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from £114.20 ($149.20) to £151 ($197.28) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £150.50 ($196.63) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £127.90 ($167.10).

Shares of SPX opened at £157.55 ($205.84) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is £157.93 and its 200 day moving average is £216.18. The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 56.51. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($225.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

