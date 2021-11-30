Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 217.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of LON SPI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 231.50 ($3.02). 1,008,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131.60 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £928.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.95.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.