Splunk (SPLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPLK stock opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.