Sport and Leisure (SNL) Hits Market Cap of $186.08 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $186.08 million and $1.32 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

