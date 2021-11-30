Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

SPRB opened at $2.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

