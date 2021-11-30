SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSPG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSPG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213.70 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.88. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

