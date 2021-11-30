Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.07% of AMMO worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMMO by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

