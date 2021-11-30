Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) versus Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Financial Survey

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Staffing 360 Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0.63% -11.65% 1.55%

This table compares Rooshine and Staffing 360 Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.07 -$15.64 million ($6.87) -0.17

Rooshine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rooshine and Staffing 360 Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Staffing 360 Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 639.13%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility and Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

