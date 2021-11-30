STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

