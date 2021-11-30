Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $462.66 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $462.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00057988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

