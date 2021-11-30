Stakinglab Market Capitalization Achieves $465.48 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $465.48 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00055952 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.