Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks stock opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.