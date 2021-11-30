StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of StarTek worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

SRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

