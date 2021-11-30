State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 266 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bruker were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bruker by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

