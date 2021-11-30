State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 501 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $62.67 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.