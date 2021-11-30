State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $815,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AdvanSix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ASIX opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

