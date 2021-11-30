State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $246.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $199.73 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

